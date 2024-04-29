A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Has No Remorse Following Heated Paris Nightclub Incident: "Never Runnin From A N****"

Earlier today, a video involving A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and bouncers outside of a Paris nightclub went quite viral. The clip surfaced on TikTok from a bystander who witnessed the entire thing play out. Following a Better Off Alone global tour performance, A Boogie went to celebrate the show at a local club. However, due to him ilegally drinking a whole bottle of alcohol in public, he was not allowed to enter. But instead of leaving the premises, A Boogie decided to try and re-enter the Paris nightclub and that attempt was futile.

At this point, A Boogie forced the bouncers' hands, and they started pushing back the rapper and his boys. In fact, one of them even grabbed a pole, while another staff member whipped out mace, spraying it in their direction. Later on in the video, A Boogie wound up grabbing his bottle back, breaking it, using it for defense. So far, no charges have been made, but we would not be surprised if things got that far.

A Boogie Speaks Out About Altercation At Paris Nightclub

At some point the rapper and singer was bound to speak out about it, recently doing so via Instagram stories. "N****s only got outta there cus they mased us! Never runnin from a n****," Boogie said. "Then, on the second post, he reshared the clip of the bouncer spraying the mace with the caption, "Lmao f*** I look like playin with mase n****s can't fight." Clearly, he is not apologizing for what went down.

