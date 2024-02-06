A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Global Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie continues to dominate globally and this year, he’ll be coming to a city near you on the Better Off Alone global tour as fans anticipate his album of the same name. The New York rapper will be taking the world by storm across 39 shows across New Zealand, Australia, Europe, the UK, and North America. Needless to say, it’ll be an unforgettable experience that will bring the "Take Shots" rapper closer to his fans.

Where Is A Boogie Touring?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: A Boogie wit da Hoodie attends his Private Birthday Celebration on December 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The Better Off Alone tour will kick off in Auckland, New Zealand, on Wednesday, April 10th, at the Spark Arena. From there, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will traverse through major cities in Australia, including Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, before jetting off to Europe. European stops include Amsterdam, Cologne, Paris, London, Manchester, and more. The tour will then head to North America, starting in Seattle on Saturday, May 18th and covering cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and Vancouver, among others.

Who Will Be Joining A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie?

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 28: A Boogie wit da Hoodie performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

While A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is the headliner of the tour, the Me Vs. Myself rapper won't be hitting the stage alone. Special guests joining him on select dates include NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, Fridayy, and Byron Messia, promising an eclectic mix of talent and energy throughout the tour.

Where Can I Buy Tickets?

General ticket sales for most dates began on February 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. However, for fans in Australia and New Zealand, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 9th, at 1 p.m. local time. Tickets are currently available on Ticketmaster.

Wednesday, April 10 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Friday, April 12 – Melbourne, AU – John Cain Arena

Sunday, April 14 – Brisbane, AU – Riverstage

Tuesday, April 16 – Sydney, AU – Hordern Pavilion

Tuesday, April 23 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Wednesday, April 24 – Cologne, DE – Palladium

Sunday, April 28 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Wednesday, May 01 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live #%

Thursday, May 02 – London, UK – The O2 #%

Sunday, May 05 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena #%

Saturday, May 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^@&%

Monday, May 20 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum ^@&%

Wednesday, May 22 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord^@&%

Thursday, May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^@&%

Friday, May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^@&%

Sunday, May 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*@&%

Wednesday, May 29 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater^@&%

Saturday, June 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^@&%

Sunday, June 02 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^@&%

Tuesday, June 04 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place^@&%

Wednesday, June 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^@&%

Thursday, June 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds^@&%

Saturday, June 08 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre^@&%

Sunday, June 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^@&%

Tuesday, June 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^@&%

Wednesday, June 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live^@&%

Friday, June 14 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^@&%

Sunday, June 16 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^@&%

Tuesday, June 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center@&%

Thursday, June 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^@&%

Saturday, June 22 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre^@&%

Monday, June 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^@&%

Tuesday, September 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena%

Wednesday, September 11 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens%

Thursday, September 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre%

Sunday, September 15 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre%

Tuesday, September 17 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome%

Wednesday, September 18 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place%

Friday, September 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena%

*Non Live Nation Date

^ With NLE Choppa

@ With Luh Tyler

& With Dess Dior

# With Fridayy

% With Byron Messia

