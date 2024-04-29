A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Unhinged After Being Denied Entry At Paris Nightclub: Watch

New York multi-hyphenate A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is in the midst of an exciting 2024. The hitmaker has been dropping a lot of new music lately, including a four-track EP ALONE that saw him go in his R&B bag. It was a taster for his upcoming full-length project Better Off Alone, his first LP since 2022's Me vs. Myself. The supposed album with a mix of rap & R&B will be out on May 17, but the Artist is already on tour as we speak. It is a massive expedition, as the 28-year-old MC started out in New Zealand and Australia, he will head to North America after the album drops, and he is currently wrapping up shows in the UK and Europe.

Last night (April 28), A Boogie wanted to wind down with a chill evening in Paris at a local nightclub. He had performed earlier that same day at Zenith Arena. However, the night out turned sour after a pretty intense altercation with the club's bouncers. According to the video obtained by AllHipHop, the two-minute clip was taken by a witness of the heated altercation and uploaded to TikTok. A Boogie is seen drinking alcohol straight from the bottle while walking up with his entourage trying to gain entry to the club. But his boys were already having issues of their own getting in. So, the rapper says, "we out," and walks back to chauffer.

A Boogie Loses His Cool Outside Paris Nightclub

But he decides to march back up to security and attempt to sneak in. However, that does not work, and things escalate immediately. One of the bouncers grabs a pole, another one sprays one of Boogie's friends with something (pepper spray?), and a lot of pushing ensues. After Boogie was separated far away from the madness, he breaks the bottle he was originally holding and begins using it as a weapon. However, after that the video ends and nothing truly materializes from the incident. But more could come on this story, so be sure to stick around.

What are your thoughts on this heated altercation with Paris nightclub bouncers and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie? Do you think he will suffer any consequences, or will get by unscathed? Are you still excited for his upcoming album Better Off Alone? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

