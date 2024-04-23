A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Is Back In His Ballad Bag With Pre-Album Sampler "ALONE"

Highbridge, Bronx, New York rapper and singer A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is taking on the role of the former on his new EP ALONE. The 28-year-old Artist is gearing up for his eighth project Better Off Alone, which will be due on May 17, according to Genius. Over the course of his career, the "Swervin" creator has given us plenty of ballads on every release. It is part of the reason why he has become such a popular figure from the East Coast. So, to tide fans over, A Boogie is doing just that for four tracks on ALONE.

For us, the production is what stands out. The moody, atmospheric, mostly piano-backed instrumentals sound expensive, so it is clear that he was not trying to cheat fans out of good sonics, even on an EP. The singing/rapping is heavily auto tuned, but it does not turn us off. In some cases, it actually works for the betterment for tracks like the opener "Tiffanys."

Listen To ALONE By A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

"No More Questions" might be the highlight for us, though. We find that Boogie arguably gives us his most passionate singing and spitting performance. There is also a touching tribute to his late friend and collaborator PnB Rock. On the backend of the song, there is a slowed down version of Rock's chorus on the 2017 GTTM: Goin Thru the Motions cut "Questions" that adds a nice extra bit of memorability factor. Be sure to support A Boogie and his new EP ALONE with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP ALONE by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie? Does this get you excited for his upcoming album Better Off Alone, why or why not? What is your favorite song on the project and why? Is he making a big comeback in 2024 in your opinion? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

ALONE Tracklist:

Tiffanys No More Questions How to Love D.T.N.

