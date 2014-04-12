ballad
- Original ContentTikTok's Rising R&B Artists You Need To Listen To ImmediatelyTikTok is helping a new generation of artists become stars in their own rights, and the R&B scene is heating up. From Neo-Soul to Funk, affirmations to breakup anthems, TikTok is helping these artist shine as they find their viral moments and you need to tune in: Alex Vaughn, Ballad, Dachelle, Mayyadda, Felix Ames, Ïnnü, Dreamer Isioma, T H R O N E, and Kabwasa.By Erika Marie
- NewsDJ Megan Ryte Gets Soft With Guapdad 4000 And Flipp Dinero On "Fall Thru"The lofi single is a promotional track for her upcoming debut album. By hnhh
- MusicRMR's Viral Country-Trap Ballad "Rascal" Sweeps The NationRMR's viral "Rascal" has been captivating the masses with its country boyband flavor and heightened trap music imagery. By Mitch Findlay
- SongsWiz Khalifa Just Wants To Take Things Slow On Ballad "No Rush"Wiz has never been in a rush.By Alexander Cole
- NewsBad Bunny Celebrates Father's Day With "Flor" Single & VideoThe heartfelt track pays tribute to all the dads out there.By hnhh
- NewsSnoh Aalegra's New Single "Find Someone Like You" Will Soothe Your SoulThe smooth songstress is back with another single and an announcement for her upcoming album.By hnhh
- NewsJoji Calls Out To His Lover, & "Sanctuary" In His New SingleJoji sticks to his guns in his new love ballad.By hnhh
- NewsTone Stith Premiers Micheal Jackson Themed Ballad "Like Mike"Listen to Tone Stith's track "Like Mike"' here. By hnhh
- NewsChristina Aguilera Teams Up With Demi Lovato For "Fall In Line"Christina Aguilera's second official single from "Liberation" album features Demi Lovato. By Safra D
- NewsBeyonce Joins Ed Sheeran On "Perfect Duet"Ed Sheeran gets Beyonce for the "Perfect" remix. By Aron A.
- NewsFunJustine Skye partners with Wale to deliver "Fun."By hnhh
- SongsSorryTeyana Taylor shares a new track, "Sorry".By Trevor Smith
- SongsHerePharrell delivers a new track called "Here".By Trevor Smith