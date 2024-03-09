Fridayy's Deep & Soothing Voice Is A Treat On His New Ballad "Without You"

Rappers are spoiled these days when it comes to having options for a R&B feature. Artists like The Weeknd, Sampha, Summer Walker, SZA, and 6LACK, are just a handful of terrific selections. They can really transform and elevate the listening experience of any track and we have it seen it happen time and time again. Another name that needs to be added to that never-ending list is Fridayy, especially after his new single "Without You."

He is of Haitian and American descent who is from Pennsylvania. He is not a rookie on the site by any means. However, he certainly does not get the same shine and appreciation for his work. He is a master when it comes to blending hip-hop, R&B, gospel, and Afrobeats. "Without You" sees Fridayy take elements of the second and the latter.

Listen To "Without You" By Fridayy

On his first solo record of the year, he pens a song about his deep love and connection he has with a woman. He feels incomplete without her, but she is giving him some confusing signs as well. You truly feel his heart breaking a little bit, especially with his patented baritone delivery. Be sure to check out Fridayy's latest offering above, you will not be let down.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Without You," by Fridayy? Is this one of his better songs as of late, why or why not? Is he one of the stronger options for a guest singer on a rap song? What is your favorite element of the track and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Fridayy. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

One last time, I get to see your face (Yeah)

Knowin' you won't take your love away (Yeah)

Lookin' over your body, tellin' you to give me a sign

Standin' right here, waitin' on you to open your eyes

Oh, could this be the last time that I get to hold your hand?

I'm breakin' down, I hear you tellin' me to be a man

