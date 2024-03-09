SZA Details "Painful" Experience With Breast Implants, Reveals Why She Removed Them

It goes without saying that SZA is a certified stunner, but even she found herself going under the knife at one point in her life. Unfortunately, however, the procedure she had didn't come without a cost. During an upcoming appearance on the S.H.E. MD podcast, the songstress opens up about getting breast implants and eventually deciding to get them removed.

PEOPLE got an exclusive preview of the new episode, in which SZA reveals that she's at high risk for breast cancer, due to both her mother and aunt's previous diagnoses. Because of her family history, she says that she has a 53% chance of developing the disease.

Read More: Dreamville Festival 2024 Lineup: J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Chris Brown & More

SZA Opens Up About Fibrosis

Recording artist SZA attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Aside from that, SZA also suffers from fibrosis, thickening and scarring of connective tissue. “When I got my boobs done, my doctor took out some of my fibrosis, but... there was so much fibrosis. It was cr*zy... And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone," she explains. "I have markers in my breast, like metal markers in my breast for these fibrosis, for these lumps or whatever, I'm not supposed to be getting breast implants."

Ultimately, she decided to get them removed due to the pain the implants were causing her. “So basically, I put them in. They ended up hurting me,” she describes. “I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense and I'm not supposed to have breast implants. And so I ended up getting extra fibrosis like with tissue, whatever, and I didn't feel good and it was painful. So, I took them out, and now, they're just my boobs.” What do you think of SZA's explanation for removing her breast implants? What about her opening up about her mother's breast cancer diagnosis? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Is SZA Coming To "Fornite"?

[Via]