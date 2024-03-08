Bryson Tiller Surprises Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Amid Her Cancer Battle: Watch

It's been an undoubtedly tough few months for Michael Strahan and his family. In January, his daughter Isabella revealed that she'd been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of cancerous brain tumor. Since then, the 20-year-old has been documenting her treatment journey on her YouTube channel, just recently sharing that she had to undergo yet another major operation.

In a vlog posted earlier this week, Isabella told fans that she'd be getting a second craniotomy to assess the area of her brain that was previously operated on. "I'm going to have another craniotomy, which is the cutting open [of] my scar from my first surgery, my first craniotomy, and then cleaning it, and then maybe taking my bone out, maybe not, maybe putting a plate in there," she explained from her hospital bed.

Bryson Tiller & Isabella Strahan Film A TikTok

Amid the difficult circumstances, one of Isabella's favorite artists decided to pay her a visit, which certainly lifted her spirits. In one of her latest TikTok's, she looks elated as she dances to Bryson Tiller's 2015 T R A P S O U L cut "Let Em' Know." A few seconds into the video, the hitmaker makes an entrance and joins her, leaving her speechless. "Man of my dreams #bestdayever #brysontiller," she captioned the TikTok.

Fortunately, it looks as though Isabella is back at home after the operation, which is what she told fans she'd hoped for. "It's not fun but I'm just super glad I can still walk and talk and they didn't like, touch my brain, because doing that again … would be really, really rough," she described after surgery. "Hopefully, I will get to go home soon after I heal from this. I don't feel my best but I wanted to give a vlog update." What do you think of Bryson Tiller surprising Isabella Strahan amid her current health battle? Are you a fan of their TikTok? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

