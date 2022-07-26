cancer
- SportsO.J. Simpson Reportedly Diagnosed With CancerSimpson has publicly denied the reports. By Ben Mock
- PoliticsKing Charles III Has CancerBuckingham Palace didn't reveal the type of cancer.By Cole Blake
- GossipKid Capri Is Cancer-Free, Reveals Why He Kept His Battle A Secret"God is great!" Kid Capri says.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsTim Wakefield, Red Sox Legend, Dies At 57Wakefield died following a private battle with brain cancer.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Celebrates Fan Beating Cancer, Praises 1090 JakeBoosie Badazz says it's a "special day" for his fellow cancer survivor.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFamous Rappers Who Are CancersRappers born during Cancer season are known for their self-protection, as well as their musical intuition.By Demi Phillips
- MusicBoosie Badazz Gets An Interesting New Pet: WatchBoosie introduces his new friend in an Instagram video.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Announces That He's Officially Cancer FreeBoosie Badazz shares some great news. By Aron A.
- MusicSaweetie Partly Blames Her Zodiac Sign For Album DelayWhile she mentioned other reasons as well, it seems like her being a Cancer makes a big difference in her mind when it comes to the album's long-awaited and postponed drop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture"Jurassic Park" Star Sam Neill Reveals Rare Blood Cancer DiagnosisThe acclaimed actor first noticed symptoms while doing a press run for "Jurassic World Dominion."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKelis Reflects On Lifestyle Changes On Anniversary Of Husband's DeathLast year, Kelis's husband succumbed to stage 4 stomach cancer.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate Refutes Alleged Cancer Diagnosis In Outlandish Tweet"There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle. True warriors are scarred both inside and out," a tweet from Andrew Tate's account reads.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate Battling Lung Cancer: ReportAndrew Tate's rep said that he has "a dark spot on his lung, most likely a tumor."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJill Biden Had 3 Lesions Removed, 2 Were Cancerous: ReportThe Presidential physician detailed the surgical procedures to the First Lady's face and left side of her chest.By Erika Marie
- SportsRonnie Hillman Battling Cancer In Hospice Care: ReportRonnie Hillman was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureActress Kirstie Alley Dead At 71The "Cheers" actress passed away over the weekend after a short battle with cancer.By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureArmie Hammer's Dad, Michael Armand Hammer, Has Died At 67The controversial business titan passed away on Sunday after battling cancer.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKhloé Kardashian Reveals Cancer Scare After Doc Discovered TumorThe “KUWTK” celeb revealed what caused the recent bandages seen on her face.
By Balen Mautone
- MusicThe Weeknd Welcomes Young Cancer Patient BackstageThe Weeknd fulfilled a young cancer patient's dream of meeting him backstage at one of his recent shows.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKelis Reflects On Losing Her Husband To CancerKelis has opened up about the death of her husband for the first time since his passing.By Cole Blake
- MusicNLE Choppa Clarifies Claims That He Cured CancerNLE Choppa denies ever saying that he cured cancer.
By Aron A.
- MusicMutulu Shakur, Incarcerated Activist & Stepfather Of 2Pac, Given Less Than 6 Months To LiveMutulu Shakur, the stepfather of 2Pac, has been given less than 6 months to live while facing a rare form of blood cancer.By Cole Blake