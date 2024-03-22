Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has revealed that she has been privately battling cancer for the past few months. In a pre-recorded video, Kate explained that her abdominal surgery had revealed a cancer previously not spotted by doctors. Furthermore, Kate said that the decision had been made to keep the news private so that the Royal Family could come to terms with the news. The video was the first true appearance by Kate since Christmas Day. She did not specify what variety of cancer she has been diagnosed with. However, there is a strong possibility that it is stomach cancer.

It's another striking blow to the Royal Family, with King Charles III also revealing a cancer diagnosis in recent months. While Kate did not reveal the severity of her condition, it was obviously dire enough to keep her out of the public eye for nearly four months. With Charles' cancer a public issue, many are wondering whether Kate's husband, William, Prince of Wales, will become regent to his father sooner rather than later.

However, Kate is not the only person to reveal a cancer diagnosis this week. Richard Simmons, the popular fitness influencer, revealed that he has skin cancer earlier this week. Simmons made the announcement on Facebook, stating that he had been diagnosed with the most common form of the cancer. The 75-year-old said that it was caught early and he was already undergone procedures to have the cancerous areas removed. He is expected to recover, according to his announcement of the diagnosis.

However, it's the second time this week Simmons has had to speak on his health. A number of fans took a post about embracing every day to mean that Simmons was dying. "Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have," Simmons clarified on social media. Despite this assurance, fans were then shocked to learn of his cancer diagnosis.

