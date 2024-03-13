Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Munn has revealed that she has been privately battling breast cancer since April 2023. Munn said in a statement posted to social media that she has had "four surgeries and more days in bed than I can count" since her diagnosis. Furthermore, Munn revealed that she had chosen to keep her battle private so she could "get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."

Additionally, Munn's statement was one of thanks. She shared gratitude to everyone from her family to her doctors. However, one paragraph was reserved for comedian John Mulaney. Mulaney and Munn share a young son, Malcolm. "I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up. [He] always placed framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes," Munn wrote.

Who Is Olivia Munn?

Born in Oklahoma City, Munn found her start with G4, the iconic gaming network. Starting as a cost on Attack of the Show!, Munn would leave G4 in 2010 to become a correspondent for The Daily Show under Jon Stewart. Her star would continue to grow thanks to a main role on The Newsroom and Miles From Tomorrowland. She is also a prominent feminist activist, having accused Brett Ratner of sexual harassment and sexual assault. This made Munn one of the faces of the Me Too and Time's Up movements.

Furthermore, Munn has been involved in several high-profile relationships. She dated Aaron Rodgers between 2014 and 2017. She then began dating Mulaney in 2021, soon after his divorce from Annamarie Tendler was announced. Later that same year, Mulaney and Munn announced she was pregnant. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, whose middle name is an homage to Munn's Chinese-Vietnamese heritage, was born in November 2021.

