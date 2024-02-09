O.J. Simpson Reportedly Diagnosed With Cancer

O.J. Simpson has reportedly been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy to combat it. However, the infamous former NFL player had publicly denied the reports and denies being in poor health. Furthermore, Simpson reportedly plans to host a large Super Bowl party in Las Vegas and laughed off the idea that he was in hospice care.

Despite this, it's not the first time that reports of cancer have been attached to Simpson's name. In 2023, Simpson posted a video in which he claimed to have "caught cancer" and was in remission. It is unclear if these new reports of a diagnosis are related to that previous report.

Who Is O.J. Simpson?

Born in 1947, OJ is a man of two tales. First is the story of a star athlete who helped redefine American football. A retired jersey at USC, two First Team All-Pac-8 honors, and a Heisman Trophy are the defining marks of his college career. The first overall pick in 1969, Simpson became the prototypical running back of his era. He had five 1000-yard rushing seasons in Buffalo, including a 2000-yard season in 1973, when he also won MVP. However, he would end his career in 1979 after two seasons with 49ers. He left football for the world of endorsements and acting, and became an even bigger star throughout the 1980s.

However, the 90s would bring with it the side of Simpson's legacy. In 1994, Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown was found stabbed to death alongside a friend at her home in Brentwood. Simpson became an immediate person of interest in the case due to his alleged history of abuse with Brown. However, he would be found not guilty of the murders in 1996 thanks to a legal team that included the father of Kim Kardashian. Despite this, Simpson would later be found liable in civil court and would go on to spend nine years in prison on an armed robbery charge.

