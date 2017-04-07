Olivia Munn
- RelationshipsJohn Mulaney & Olivia Munn Share First Photos Of Baby MalcolmThe "Office Christmas Party" actress gave birth to her first child on November 24th.By Hayley Hynes
- GramOlivia Munn & Kobe Bryant Were Planning Project That Helped Kids Cope With DeathShe paid her respects in a lengthy Instagram post.By Erika Marie
- Life"The Predator" Opens Up At No. 1 Domestically"The Predator" brings in $24M.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentOlivia Munn Hasn't Spoken To "Predator" Director Since Sex Offender ControversyOlivia Munn reveals her feelings about director Shane Black's virtual silence in regards to a member of his cast being a registered sex offender.By Joseph Coffey-Slattery
- Entertainment"The Predator" Scene Featuring Registered Sex Offender Deleted By FoxUpon discovery that a registered sex offender was featured in a scene from upcoming sci-fi thriller "The Predator", studio giant decides to ax scene. By Tania Kabanyana
- Entertainment"The Predator" Explicit Trailer Highlights Blood, Gore, Explosions, And Bad LanguageSterling K. Brown will make this movie amazing. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Predator" Will See "Genetically Upgraded" Creatures Reigning Terror On EarthThe upcoming film seriously upgrades its 1987 source material. By David Saric
- Entertainment2018 MTV Movie Awards: The Best Red Carpet OutfitsThe celebrities showed out for MTV's red carpet. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Predator" Drops Trailer Starring Keegan Key & Sterling K. BrownThe Predator is back to wreak havoc. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle Wants Olivia Munn To Get Over His Louis C.K. JokesDave Chappelle doesn't have sympathy for those offended by his jokes. By Matt F
- SportsAaron Rodgers And Olivia Munn Reportedly Break Up Amid Engagement RumorsRodgers and Munn split after three years.By Kyle Rooney