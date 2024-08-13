Aaron Rodgers' Parents Reveal Who Is To Blame For Their Estranged Relationship

Aaron Rodgers has had a turbulent relationship with his parents for years.

Aaron Rodgers' parents say his ex, actress Olivia Munn, was the reason for the strained relationship between the quarterback and his family. They claim that she caused the divide after the then-Packers star had a bad game back in 2014. Rodgers' parents, Ed and Darla, made the allegations in an interview with sportswriter Ian O'Connor for his upcoming book, Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers' parents say they visited Aaron in Green Bay just before he took on the Buffalo Bills in early December. They added that when they left, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. However, after Aaron had one of the worst individual games of his career, Munn allegedly called Ed and Darla. She reportedly told them they were now no longer wanted at his next game, a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ed pushed back on that request. He reminded Munn that they were Aaron's parents and did not need permission to attend his games. They claim that after that, Aaron emailed them and told them not to "attack the woman he loves." At that point, their relationship fractured. Rodgers' parents told O'Connor that it took nearly a decade for them to have a normal conversation with Aaron again.

Aaron Rodgers' Parents Talk Olivia Munn Feud

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: NFL football player Aaron Rodgers smiles at the 13th hole on day three of the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers' parents also claim that Munn made up lies about the family's issues in the years that followed. She told media outlets the family had problems prior to her arrival. "She said the family was dysfunctional before she met Aaron, which is bull," Ed Rodgers told O'Connor. "We were going to all of his games; we were staying at his house. We had a great relationship. Nothing bad was going on." Aaron insisted that the problems existed before Munn and that any rift between him and his parents was not her fault.