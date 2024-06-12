Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly Skipping The Entire Jets Mini Camp For Strange Reason

Rodgers is taking an extended vacation on company time.

Aaron Rodgers' mandatory minicamp absence from the New York Jets was revealed on Tuesday. Head coach Robert Saleh labeled it as an unexcused absence. It was revealed on Wednesday morning that the seasoned quarterback "prefers to be somewhere else away from football," which is why he would miss the whole team's minicamp. Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed that rationale and noted that the quarterback made the decision not to attend. Aaron Rodgers notably suffered a season-ending injury during the first drive of the regular season last year. Furthermore, this isn't the only time Rodgers has been a little difficult to deal with.

According to The Athletic, quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets will not be attending the team's mandatory minicamp this week. Rodgers missed the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. Robert Saleh denied an explanation for Rodgers' absences, stating that the player had a prior engagement that was "important to him." The veteran's missing sessions will now result in a fine. Rodgers must pay $101,716 in fines ($16,953, $33,908, and $50,855) for skipping all three days.

Aaron Rodgers Skipping Jets Mini Camp

Saleh was not surprised that Aaron Rodgers missed practice. However, the absence cannot be deemed "excused" based on prior discussions concerning the quarterback's time away from the game. "Aaron and I spoke before OTAs started. He's been very good in communication. He's been here the entire time. It's unexcused, but he had an event that was very important to him, which he communicated," Saleh said on Tuesday, after Rodgers' first missed practice. Neither Saleh nor the Jets have disclosed the nature of the gathering Rodgers is attending in lieu of being present at team activities.

Earlier in the week, Rodgers was inside the structure. He received his physical and took part in picture day on Monday. The fact that Rodgers attended OTAs and other team events suggests that the practice days he skipped were rare incidents. Additionally, on Tuesday, the club was without Rodgers and defensive end Haason Reddick, who is said to be seeking a contract extension. Overall, unfortunately for Jets fans, it's time to start worrying about their team.