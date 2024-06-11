Aaron Rodgers Skips Jets Mandatory Mini-Camp In Shocking Unexcused Absence

Aaron Rodgers is a no show ahead of his big return to the field.

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers was conspicuously absent from the New York Jets' required minicamp, which got underway on Tuesday. Just minutes ago, Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke with media about No. 8's decision to cancel the team practice. He said that although he was aware that the four-time MVP would not be there because of a "very important event in his life." It was still "unexcused." Players who skip required minicamp are fined, thus Rodgers' decision will probably have a financial cost.

Saleh stated he was okay with Rodgers' absence despite not showing up, even though he acknowledged it would be great to have all of his players there. Although it's unknown what Rodgers is doing in his place, we have little doubt that it will be revealed shortly. After tearing his Achilles tendon in the opening game of the 2023 season, Aaron Rodgers is preparing for his spectacular return. During OTAs, he appeared to be approaching 100 percent.

Haason Reddick, the edge rusher, was also absent on Tuesday, but that was to be expected as he is still waiting on a new deal. But it sounds like Aaron Rodgers will be back soon, Jets supporters, so inhale deeply. On Monday, Rodgers visited the facility for his physical and to fulfill his commitments for picture day. Rodgers, along with defensive end Haason Reddick, was one of two notable excused absences. Penalties apply to both. “Aaron and I spoke before OTAs started. He’s been very good in communication, he’s been here the entire time,” Head Coach Robert Saleh said. “It’s unexcused, but he had an event that was very important to him, which he communicated to me.”