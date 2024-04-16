Aaron Rodgers Believes The Government Created HIV

Aaron Rodgers is again planting his conspiracy flag with a new problematic claim from the Star Quarterback. Rodgers has been in the news recently for mostly non-football reasons. He has recently let his desire to be Vice President of the United States known. His Vice President stunt frustrated his current team, the New York Jets. He had to backtrack his remarks on Sandy Hook, clarifying he does, in fact, not believe the tragic event was fake.

Aaron Rodgers spent the entire 2023-2024 NFL season injured after tearing his Achilles in the season opener. Since then, he has been in the news for controversies. He has spewed conspiracy theories in his recovery. Additionally, he constantly gave unrealistic updates on his injury, keeping Jets fans hoping for a miraculous return. There's been little pushback from his organization and the NFL. Rodgers seems pretty untouchable, so he keeps pushing the envelope and is back at it again with a new conspiracy.

Aaron Rodgers Has A New Conspiracy

On the Look Into It podcast, Aaron Rodgers was in his element and explained some more of his conspiratorial beliefs. Rogers once again went after the former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, Anthony Fauci. He compared the HIV crisis of the 80s to the COVID pandemic, saying, insinuating the government created both. It's the kind of rhetoric that is now common for Rodgers and something that's not going to stop anytime soon. He is well-documented as an individual against the COVID-19 vaccines, which is why he is constantly beefed with Fauci.

There is the question of how much of this the New York Jets and the NFL are willing to take. The Jets have let it be known that they want Rodgers to be committed to the Jets. The Jets feel like they have a chance with a fully healthy Rodgers, possessing one of the best defenses in the NFL. Rogers is on the last legs of his career and has made more waves on podcasts in the past couple of seasons than he has on the field. The Jets hope that isn't the case in the upcoming season.

