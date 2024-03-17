Aaron Rodgers Unlikely To Be Named Vice President Nominee: Report

Aaron Rodgers appears to be no longer in the running to be the vice presidential candidate of Robert F Kennedy Jr's independent long-shot campaign. Per Puck, the current front-runner is Nicole Shanahan, a wealthy philanthropist and ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. “Nicole was the big RFK donor behind the Super Bowl ad. $4 million. But she didn’t just pay for it. She thought of the whole idea. Shanahan has money to finance the campaign. I don’t know her net worth. But she used to be married to one of the richest people in the world! That matters to RFK’s team," wrote Teddy Scheilfer.

It's unclear what caused Rodgers to fall out of favor despite being a reported frontrunner. It could be that the Jets were reportedly unhappy that Rodgers was considering the offer. Or it might have something to do with Rodgers having to explicitly state that the Sandy Hook massacre was a "tragedy" this week. However, no candidate will be fully ruled out until Kennedy Jr makes his VP announcement in Oakland later this month.

Elsewhere, Travis Kelce didn't appear too fazed by Aaron Rodgers calling him "Mr. Pfizer" on the Pat McAfee show last year. However, in his response, he did remind Rodgers who signed the anti-vax QB's paychecks. “I thought it was pretty good. I mean, with the stache, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man, Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson and Johnson family," Kelce said. The last comment was a reference to the Jets, Rodgers' team, being owned by the heir to multinational conglomerate, Johnson & Johnson. Of the many products J&J produces, pharmaceuticals and a one-shot COVID vaccine are some of them.

Rodgers dubbed Kelce "Mr Pfizer" due to Kelce appearing in a series of ads encouraging people to get the new COVID vaccine. “Mr. Pfizer, we kinda shut him down a little bit. He didn’t have a crazy impact game. Obviously, he had some yards and stuff," Rodgers told McAfee. Kelce had a team-leading 60 yards on six catches against the Jets. The Chiefs scored an ugly 23-20 road win.

