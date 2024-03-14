Aaron Rodgers Rebukes Sandy Hook Conspiracy Allegations

Aaron Rodgers has rebuked a report from CNN alleging that he had advocated that the Sandy Hook shooting was fake. "As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community. ❤️," Rodgers wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

CNN made their allegations against Rodgers during a report on The Lead earlier this week. Rodgers allegedly ranted at CNN reporter Pamela Brown at the 2013 Kentucky Derby about the "evils" of the "news media". Furthermore, Rodgers allegedly told Brown that he was angry that the "news media" was "ignoring important stories". This reportedly included "how the Sandy Hook shooting wasn't real". Popularized by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, a vocal minority believes that the Sandy Hook shooting was a "false flag" operation to pass stricter gun control laws.

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Angers New York Jets With Surprise Vice President News

Meanwhile, The New York Jets are reportedly unhappy with Rodgers after it was announced he was the frontrunner to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr's running mate for President. “It's absurd to think he could campaign and play simultaneously," one team source told the Daily Mail. “Lots of the coaches and players want Aaron to commit to the team and worry about winning the Super Bowl over a chance to be in the White House," added another.

Rodgers is expected to be QB1 for the Jets when the 2024 season kicks off later this year. The team has already granted Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade. Furthermore, they recently signed Tyrod Taylor to back up Rodgers. Rodgers is reportedly being considered by Kennedy alongside former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura. Keendy is mounting a long-shot independent bid after withdrawing a long-shot bid against Joe Biden in the Democratic Primary. Kennedy Jr is a noted anti-vaxer and nephew of JFK. However, he has never held political office.

