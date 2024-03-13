Vice President Aaron Rodgers? One 2024 Candidate Might Make It A Reality

Robert F. Kennedy Jr has revealed that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on his shortlist of Vice President nominees. The controversial Democrat, and nephew of JFK, has launched an independent presidential bid after failing to mount a challenge against Joe Biden. Rodgers' name is near the top of a list that also includes former Minnesota Governor, and WWE legend, Jesse Ventura. RFK Jr and Rodgers reportedly "speak frequently" and hold very similar anti-vaccine beliefs.

Of course, being nominated as a vice-presidential candidate could deal Rodgers' return to the NFL. While Kennedy is a long-shot candidate, it would be expected that Rodgers would appear on the campaign trail. That might put him at odds with the Jets, who are expecting him to be QB1 come the fall. Rodgers has never spoken publicly about running for office. Jets owner Woody Johnson is a major donor for Donald Trump and previously served as Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Aaron Rodgers Quietly Removed From The Pat McAfee Show

However, Rodgers has already cemented himself as something of a controversial character. Earlier this year, Rodgers was quietly removed from his weekly spot on The Pat McAfee Show. The news came after Rodgers pointedly refused to apologize to Jimmy Kimmel. Rodgers, who had implied that Kimmel did not want the list of people who had traveled to Jeffrey Epstein's island to be made public, argued that he never actually made any specific assertions about Kimmel. Per The Athletic, the decision to remove Rodgers was made by McAfee and not mandated by ESPN.

After Rodgers' initial comments, McAfee tried to clear the air between the long-time rivals. While discussing Rodgers' claims about Jimmy Kimmel, McAfee said that Rodgers' comments were "certainly probably just a sh-t talk joke" and that everyone involved should just move on. However, McAfee did note that he understood why Kimmel had reacted so heatedly. Kimmel took further aim at Rodgers this week, dedicating his January 8 monologue to roasting the sidelined quarterback.

