Aaron Rodgers Invites Travis Kelce To Engage In Vaccine Debate

Aaron Rodgers has been a bit bored as of late. Overall, this is thanks to the fact that he is currently out with an Achilles injury. At this stage, he can no longer play football for the rest of the year. Although he says a comeback is still possible, many believe he is done for the year. Moreover, the New York Jets are not looking so good, which has only made things worse. If you are a Jets fan, it sucks. If you are an Aaron Rodgers fan, well, that must suck too. Overall, it is just a bad situation.

Last week, you probably remember how Aaron Rodgers called out Travis Kelce and said he was "Mr. Pfizer." Of course, this is a reference to the fact that Kelce is COVID-19 Pfizer commercials. Last week, Kelce was given the opportunity to respond to these offhand comments. He said he never thought that he would be getting involved in "vaccine wars." It was a good response, although Rodgers had something up his sleeve today. He was on Pat McAfee's show, where he revealed what he thinks of the whole ordeal.

Aaron Rodgers Wants To Talk

"Mr. Pfizer said he didn't think he'd be in a vax war with me.. this isn't a war this is just conversation," Rodgers claimed. Calling a guy by a pejorative isn't necessarily a conversation, but who are we to say? Either way, Rodgers even went so far as to invite Kelce to a debate. We doubt this debate would actually be productive, especially when you consider what these men do for a living. Neither are experts in vaccines and medicine, so there is no point here. It is all just for show, and very few people will actually care.

Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below.

