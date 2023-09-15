Aaron Rodgers Announces Successful Surgery To Repair Torn Achilles

Aaron Rodgers has begun his road to recovery after successful Achilles surgery yesterday. "Surgery went great yesterday. Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the [goat emoji] Dr. El Attrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery," Rodgers wrote on his Instagram story along with a picture of himself in a hospital gown. Rodgers tore his Achilles on just the fourth snap of the Jets' season opener against the Bills.

Earlier this week, Rodgers broke his silence on the injury. "Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon 🥹❤️. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. 💔 Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. 🙏 ♾️ ❤️ The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0 🛩️," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Wilson Attempting To Emulate Rodgers

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson has said he is attempting to be Rodgers 2.0 for New York as he steps back into the starting role. "I feel like I've been trying to copy every little thing he's doing, from his footwork to the coaching tips he has given us. He's done an amazing job, more than we could ask for as quarterbacks," Wilson told reporters this week.

Furthermore, Wilson is also looking to shrug off the 2022 season and its many woes. The younger QB was demoted to third-stringer late in the season after a terrible campaign in New York. "I don't think I need to think of it like that, I think how I can go out there and play football will earn that trust back from those guys. I would say I have a very good relationship with everybody in this locker room. The stress of things sometimes can make you not love [football]. This year, it's been: How can I spend more time with my teammates and coaches rather than focusing on being hard on myself? … Now I'm just having tons of fun." Wilson will open his campaign as the starter against the Cowboys.

