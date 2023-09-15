Aaron Rodgers Says His Rehab Plan Will “Shock Some People”

Making his first public appearance since tearing his Achilles on Monday, Aaron Rodgers spoke to Pat McAfee about the road ahead. In that conversation, Rodgers said that his rehab plan will "shock some people". However, the veteran QB did not elaborate on what he meant by that. Rodgers underwent surgery on Wednesday, which was reportedly successful. "Surgery went great yesterday. Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the [goat emoji] Dr. El Attrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery," Rodgers wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the week, Rodgers also reassured fans that he had no intention to retire due to the injury. "Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon 🥹❤️. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. 💔 Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. 🙏 ♾️ ❤️ The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0 🛩️," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Jets Must Endure Without Rodgers

In Rodgers' absence, the Jets have turned to Zach Wilson. Wilson, the BYU product who was the team's starter in 2021 and 2022, is determined to show the team what he has learned. "I feel like I've been trying to copy every little thing he's doing, from his footwork to the coaching tips he has given us. He's done an amazing job, more than we could ask for as quarterbacks," Wilson told reporters this week.

Furthermore, Wilson is also looking to shrug off the 2022 season and its many woes. The young QB was demoted to third-stringer late in the season after a terrible campaign in New York. "I don't think I need to think of it like that, I think how I can go out there and play football will earn that trust back from those guys. I would say I have a very good relationship with everybody in this locker room. The stress of things sometimes can make you not love [football]. This year, it's been: How can I spend more time with my teammates and coaches rather than focusing on being hard on myself? … Now I'm just having tons of fun." Wilson will open his campaign as the starter against the Cowboys.

