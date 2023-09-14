Aaron Rodgers Breaks His Silence On Season-Ending Achilles Injury

Aaron Rodgers has spoken out for the first time since tearing his Achilles during Monday Night Football. Rodgers took to Instagram to reassure fans that he was far from done. "Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon 🥹❤️. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. 💔 Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. 🙏 ♾️ ❤️ The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0 🛩️."

Furthermore, Rodgers' comments are confirmation that, unlike some were theorizing, the 39-year-old QB is not retiring. It validates comments made by head coach Robert Salah during Jets' media availability this week. "I'd be shocked if this is the way he's going to go out," Salah said when asked if he was worried Rodgers may retire. "[Aaron is] working through a whole lot of headspace things that he needs to deal with, and that will be the last thing I talk to him about." However, Salah did give some crucial updates on the situation. Rodgers is yet to schedule surgery to repair his torn Achilles. Instead, the veteran QB is "[receiving] consultations, trying to figure out what his next best move is."

What Next For The Jets?

The Jets have named Zach Wilson, their starter for the past two seasons, QB1 going forward. The question is how long that will remain the case. The Jets will remain a playoff contender for the time being. However, Rodgers was the guy they saw as the missing piece. They have missed the playoffs both years that Wilson has been the starter. Furthermore, despite beating the Bills in Week 1, the road only gets harder from here. Additionally, while the Jets are looking to add a third QB to the roster, they are not expected to replace Wilson as QB1.

Wilson's first start of 2023 will be against the Cowboys, who come off a 40-0 win over the Giants. While Robert Salah and company seem confident in Wilson, that could all change next week. After all, Salah had no qualms about benching Wilson to end the 2022 season. Unfortunately, it looks like it might be another season of pain for the Jets corner of East Rutherford. That is unless the Mormon MILF Hunter has one of the greatest turnarounds we have ever seen from a quarterback.

