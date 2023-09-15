Aaron Rodgers Says He Will Prove His Doubters Wrong

Aaron Rodgers has issued a decisive message to his doubters as he speaks on his recovery from the Achilles tear he suffered earlier this week. "Give me the doubts, give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen, because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need. So, give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do," Rodgers told Pat McAfee.

Rodgers also said he was working to a rehab plan that's "going to shock some people". Furthermore, Rodgers even implied that he could be ready to return for the postseason. "I think as Kevin Garnett said, 'Anything is possible,'" he noted in regards to this. "I'm going to try and push this thing as much as it'll allow me to," Rodgers added. "And there are markers. I've got to see where I'm at after a week and two weeks and a month and two months, and then we'll see what the conversation is from there."

Wilson Ready To Be The Jets' Savior

In Rodgers' absence, the Jets have turned to Zach Wilson. Wilson, the BYU product who was the team's starter in 2021 and 2022, is determined to show the team what he has learned. "I feel like I've been trying to copy every little thing he's doing, from his footwork to the coaching tips he has given us. He's done an amazing job, more than we could ask for as quarterbacks," Wilson told reporters this week.

Furthermore, Wilson is also looking to shrug off the 2022 season and its many woes. The young QB was demoted to third-stringer late in the season after a terrible campaign in New York. "I don't think I need to think of it like that, I think how I can go out there and play football will earn that trust back from those guys. I would say I have a very good relationship with everybody in this locker room. The stress of things sometimes can make you not love [football]. This year, it's been: How can I spend more time with my teammates and coaches rather than focusing on being hard on myself? … Now I'm just having tons of fun." Wilson will open his campaign as the starter against the Cowboys.

