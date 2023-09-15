Odell Beckham Jr. Clarifies Comments About Living With Drake

Odell Beckham Jr. has cleared up some confusion that stemmed from comments he made about living with Drake in 2016. “Well, I think people have a misunderstanding of that. He was actually on tour and I was living there. Everyone was like, ‘Oh, they’re roommates!’ That wasn’t really it," Beckham Jr. told GQ this week. Previously, the Ravens receiver had spoken on living at Drake's Calabasas mansion during the 2016 offseason.

However, Beckham Jr. did speak on his long-standing friendship with Drake and how he spent some time linking up with the rapper around Europe. “I actually stayed in London [once] for two or three months with Von Miller. This was back when Drake was on tour, so our home base was London for a little bit of time. It was our offseason, so we went to Norway, Stockholm, Amsterdam, but London was the home base. That was my favorite hotel, actually. The Rosewood, they always take care of me.”

Beckham Jr. Back In The NFL

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after catching a pass against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Back in 2023, Beckham Jr. is now a Raven after sitting out the 2022 season. He had a fairly quiet game during the Ravens win over the Texans. Beckham Jr. caught two passes for 37 yards. This comes as Lamar Jackson found a new favorite target in rookie Zay Flowers, who caught nine passes for 78 yards in his NFL debut. The Ravens next face the Bengals this weekend.

However, it's clear that Beckham Jr. has a major soft spot for Drizzy. “That’s my guy right there. That was the first time we really hung out… Just somebody who I’m sure you can relate to. Somebody whose mindset is the same as yours. And they want nothing but success. They want to be the best. We just clicked on a level like that. And this really was the start of a friendship that’ll carry through a lifetime," Beckham Jr. said of Drake back in 2016.

