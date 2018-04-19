clarification
- MusicTink Clears Up Hitmaka Relationship, Speaks On Their Current StatusFor those unaware, the two had a rocky road this year with allegations of a physical altercation, but things are in a much different place now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Shuts Down Rumors That Andre 3000 Played The Flute On "Mask Off"After Andre's recent comments, Metro was able to hoodwink a lot of people. But, he was a little upset. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureBrandon T. Jackson Clarifies Diddy & Cassie Comments After Joking About CaseThe actor blasted the idea that he disrespected Cassie's alleged trauma with his "confessional video," which made light of these accusations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Addresses Suicidal Comment On Social MediaThe Bronx MC said that a lot of negativity caught her on a good week, and that the responses got to her head.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDesiigner Not Required To Register As A Sex Offender, Attorney ClarifiesIntial reports about the rapper's sentencing were inaccurate.By Ben Mock
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Clarifies Comments About Living With DrakeThe Ravens receiver said he and Drake were never actually roommates as the rapper was on tour at the time of his stay.By Ben Mock
- TVBryan Cranston Clarifies Retirement CommentsBryan Cranston says that he isn't actually retiring.By Cole Blake
- MusicConsequence Clarifies Recent Comments On Q-Tip & Previews New CollabConsequence has clarified his comments on Q-Tip doing "the shadiest shit ever."By Cole Blake
- SportsStephen A. Smith Clarifies Opinion On Beyoncé & RihannaStephen A. Smith has clarified his recent comparison between Beyoncé and Rihanna.By Cole Blake
- MusicAsian Doll Clarifies Why She Didn't Attend The BET AwardsThe clarification comes after fans speculated she was purposely left out. By Madusa S.
- SportsTitans' Coach Mike Vrabel Reneges On Claim To Cut Penis OffVrabel would like to clarify his past statement on the topic.By Cole Blake
- MusicWestside Gunn Stresses He Has Respect For TDE & Dreamville After Recent CommentsWestside Gunn is putting an end to "that weirdo shit."By Noah C
- RelationshipsBow Wow Shuts Down Mystery Woman In Favor Of "Hot Boy Summer"Bow Wow clears up the video of him with a new girl.By Alex Zidel
- GramFuture Clears Up Security Guard Knockout Video: "I'm Not A Witness To Anything"Everyone trying to drag Future's name through the mud.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Did Not Refuse To Hand Over His Phone To Police: ReportSources close to Smollett clarify details pertaining to MAGA, rope and phone records. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKiyomi Leslie Clarifies Comments On Social Media Causing Her MiscarriageKiyomi properly explains herself.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTory Lanez Explains Himself: "I Did Not Compare 6ix9ine To 2Pac"Tory Lanez backpedals on a statement he made during an interview.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Takes Over TMZ's Office For 40-Minute InterviewWatch the full interview here.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Explains Why He Made "13th Amendment" CommentsKanye West clears up his controversial comments on TMZ Live.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God On Rape Culture: "The Best Apology Is Changed Behavior"Charlamagne Tha God finally brings additional clarity to his fans.By Zaynab
- MusicTeyana Taylor Clarifies Feelings For Kanye West & "KTSE" In Vulnerable Post"For a better clarity of my 'publicized emotions' toward my album..."By Zaynab
- EntertainmentPaula Patton's New Beau Clarifies His Married StatusPatton's lovebird is spilling the tea. By David Saric