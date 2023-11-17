Brandon T. Jackson Clarifies Diddy & Cassie Comments After Joking About Case

Brandon T. Jackson's comments about Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy got him in a lot of heat with social media users. Moreover, he posted a video from his car addressing the Bad Boy signee's alleged experience with sexual assault and physical abuse at the hands of her label's mogul. In it, the actor held a "confessional session" where he admitted to sleeping with many women, being late on child support, and other lighter topics. It's a bizarre clip, but it seems to joke about skeletons coming out of the closet in situations like these, and about people quickly getting "cancelled" for their views and actions.

After many called this out as tone-deaf or disrespectful, Brandon T. Jackson released another video on social media clarifying his take on these allegations, of which similar ones recently emerged from Diddy's other partners. "I'm no one's slave," the clip's caption read. "I say what I want. I work when I want. But I don't disrespect people trauma don't take my words out of context. Period." In the video itself, he goes into a little more detail about his thoughts and how folks misconstrued them.

Brandon T. Jackson Clears The Air On His Diddy & Cassie Joke: Watch

"Well, I guess I gotta do it for the 32nd generation that don't pay attention to context or jokes," Brandon T. Jackson remarked of his original intent, making it more clear that he was making fun of himself and just using this situation as a jumping-off point. "If anybody who knows anything about comedic satire, I come from a long form of content. It's called film. It's called comedic satire. No way would I ever make fun of Cassie's trauma, or Diddy, or whatever's going on. I was talking about myself, I was self-joking about myself. So that's what it was."

Meanwhile, other celebrities are also having a hard time speaking on this issue without getting backlash. Whether that's of their own design or as a result of overblown suppositions is a case-by-case basis. Unfortunately, as this lawsuit gets uglier and more scandalous, more instances like this of misinterpretation or ridicule will probably happen. For more news on Diddy, Cassie, and Brandon T. Jackson, stay logged into HNHH.

