Diddy Allegedly Demanded Cassie To Shave Her Head, Yung Joc Recalls In Resurfaced Interview

In light of Cassie's lawsuit and damning allegations against Diddy, social media users have been digging into his past. Recently, they've called attention to a Yung Joc interview from last year. During a conversation with VladTV, the rapper recalled an incident which he said resulted in Cassie's iconic partially-shaved head. He claimed that Diddy told Cassie to shave her head after spotting another woman with the style, and she agreed.

According to Yung Joc, he and his wife were hanging out with Diddy and Cassie one evening when the Bad Boy Records founder saw a white woman with the side of her head shaved. According to him, Diddy leapt up, requesting that Cassie do the same. "Yo, yo Cassie," Yung Joc recalled him saying. "Tomorrow I want you to shave the side of your head." The rapper said that he was shocked by Diddy's demand, and even more taken aback by Cassie's response.

Yung Joc Recalls Bizarre Interaction With Diddy & Cassie

"I was like, 'what the f*ck kind of request is that?'" he added. "Whatever Sean wants I'm gonna do," he claimed Cassie told him. While Yung Joc said that Cassie agreed to the haircut, his recollection has managed to raise some eyebrows amid her other damning allegations against the 54-year-old. This isn't the only resurfaced interview that users have dug up as of late, however.

Back in 2019, Diddy's ex Gina Huynh sat down with Tasha K to reflect on her relationship with the artist. During the interview, she accused him of physical and emotional abuse, claiming that those around Diddy failed to call attention to the alleged mistreatment. She also alleged that she became pregnant with Diddy's child at one point, claiming that he offered her $5K to terminate the pregnancy. While she went through with the abortion, she says she refused to take his payment because she "just cared about him." What do you think of Yung Joc's recollection of Diddy allegedly telling Cassie to shave part of her head? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

