shaved head
- MusicDiddy Allegedly Demanded Cassie To Shave Her Head, Yung Joc Recalls In Resurfaced Interview"Whatever Sean wants I'm gonna do," Young Joc recalled Cassie saying.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Says Comparing Shaved Head To Britney Spears Is "Disrespectful"Doja doesn't appreciate how the comparison because says it "minimizes" what Britney went through.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureYung Joc Shaves His Head Following Tory Lanez Guilty VerdictThe Atlanta native stays true to his word and shaved his head after he promised to do so if Tory Lanez was found to be guilty.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureYung Joc Pledged To Shave Head If Tory Lanez Found GuiltyDJ Vlad, whom Joc had made the commitment to in the first place, confirmed via an Instagram comment that the rapper will follow through.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWillow Smith Calls Shaving Her Head "The Most Radical Thing" She's Done "In The Name Of Beauty"She may have risen to fame with "Whip My Hair," but the 21-year-old has loved sporting a shaved head in the years since.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Issues Fiery Clapback At Critics Of Her New Look: "You All Want Me To Look F***able"Doja Cat issued a fiery clapback at people making fun of her new bald head and shaved eyebrows. By hnhh
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Responds To People Calling Her "Sick" For Shaving Her HeadDoja says she's been labeled "crazy" and accused of being on drugs because of her recent change.By Lawrencia Grose
- GramDoja Cat's New Look Draws Strong Reactions OnlineDoja Cat's look is being praised by fans.By Alexander Cole
- GramDoja Cat Reveals Why She Shaved Off All Of Her HairDoja Cat made the revelation on Instagram Live.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSaweetie Explains Why She Shaved Her HeadSaweetie opens up about what prompted the decision to shave her hair off.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Jokes About Hair Loss Due To AlopeciaWhile showing off her shaved head, Jada revealed a patch that makes it "more difficult for [her] to hide" her condition.By Erika Marie
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Saweetie's New LookSaweetie debuts a new look ahead of the new year.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Shaves Head For New Single, Reveals Another TattooThe rapper-turned-singer debuted the new look on Twitter.By Joe Abrams
- GramJada Pinkett Smith Shaves Her HeadJada Pinkett Smith says her daughter Willow made her shave her head.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsHalsey Debuts Shaved Head On TikTokThe 26-year-old singer showed off her new ‘do.By Noor Lobad
- AnticsIggy Azalea Shaves Her Head On TikTokIggy Azalea seemingly shaves her head, showing off a dramatic new red buzzcut.By Alex Zidel