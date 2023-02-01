After turning heads at Paris Fashion Week, Doja Cat is back to address a few controversies with Variety. The Hot Pink star is known for her hits as well as her viral moments online. While she’s stormed the charts—most recently with her Elvis smash “Vegas”—Doja has also found her quirky personality criticized by social media users. As we have witnessed over the years, the rapper’s style can change from one day to the next. The internet lit up when she shaved her head, and a similar reaction exploded when she rid herself of eyebrows.

Quickly, people compared the new buzzcut to Britney Spears. The Pop icon infamously shaved her head after a heated run-in with the paparazzi back in 2007. The public fired off claims that Doja was having some sort of breakdown moment, but it’s an assertion that disturbs her.

The comparison rubs Doja the wrong way—more for how it continues to paint Spears negatively. “It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through,” the singer told Variety. “And make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life. Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t compute what’s happening, other than it’s just an awful thing.”

Read More: Instagram Gallery: An Ode To Doja Cat’s Eyebrows

Doja further detailed why she decided to switch things up and rid herself of her hair altogether. “But other than that, when I shaved my eyebrows off and I shaved my head, I remember thinking, ‘Get this sh* t off of me,’ because I needed to change something,” she said. “I wasn’t working out and wasn’t really taking care of myself in the way that I wanted to. I was like, ‘I need to do something,’ so I just chopped it all off. And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face. I can see my ears, now that I don’t have a wig that’s glued to my forehead.”

[via]