The queen of this season’s Paris Fashion Week? Doja Cat, no question about it! In the past, recording artists like Coi Leray and Cardi B had the privilege of sitting in the front row. This time, though, the Planet Her singer is having her moment in the spotlight.

In her usual fashion, the 27-year-old kicked things off with a dramatic flair at the Schiaparelli couture show. For that, she donned over 30,000 Swarovski crystals all over her body and sat beside Kylie Jenner. The reality star’s animalistic outfit also made headlines.

As Page Six notes, some social media users clowned Doja for not adding false eyelashes to her red ensemble. Ever the comedian, while attending the Viktor & Rolf show, she opted to stick fake eyelashes on her brows. They also appeared on her upper lip, and chin, mimicking facial hair.

That certainly earned a few laughs, but by Wednesday (January 25), the California native was ready to prove that she can still pull off glamorous looks too. For the Valentino Haute Couture runway, she stepped out in a long black trench coat. This was worn over a miniskirt and bra top in the same colour.

Rather than her usual bald head, Doja rocked a long black wig with straight across bangs. The outfit was far more toned down than others we’ve seen her in this week. However, her purse undeniably brings an element of drama to the otherwise neutral look.

Doja Cat attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

The Chris Habana-designed bag is reportedly worth $20,000 and was 3D-printed to match the exact measurements of the “Say So” singer’s own hand. It can be worn as a glove or carried as a purse, and is covered in approximately 1,000 Swarovski crystals. Additionally, you’ll find 3,000 pearls and hand-painted gold fingernails to mimic a manicure.

In the iconic accessory’s hand sits a $179 bottle of Patrón El Alto tequila.

Doja’s stylist and creative director, Brett Alan Nelson, spoke about the outfit in a press release. “I always love some sort of organic gag. Nothing that feels forced but seamless to who Doja is as a person and as an artist,” he explained.

“My girl loves a tequila cocktail, so taking the idea of this couture-level bottle of Patrón El Alto to Paris but making it an accessory that doesn’t leave her side… I reached out to Chris Habana. I told him I wanted something that felt like it was off the Paris runway for couture but I wanted it to have a bit of a surrealist vibe to it.”

Another glimpse at @DojaCat’s new favorite accessory, a couture handbag carrying a bottle of PATRÓN EL ALTO at Paris Fashion Week. Raise a glass to Doja Cat for always reaching for new heights with her innovative work and groundbreaking style.

📷: Jacob Webster pic.twitter.com/dJ2Z5IbnZO — Patrón Tequila (@Patron) January 26, 2023

Before she got everyone talking with her unique outfits at Paris Fashion Week, last year, Doja Cat kept all eyes on her with some out-of-the-box eyebrow looks.

Revisit our Instagram Gallery of her most creative designs here. Afterward, tell us which of the California-born singer’s recent styles is your favourite in the comments.

[Via]