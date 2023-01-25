After nearly breaking the internet earlier this week with her first Paris Fashion Week look, Doja Cat is back. The Hot Pink hitmaker stunned the globe after appearing in red body paint and 30,000 Swarovski crystals. The look was reportedly designed by Daniel Roseberry with makeup by Pat McGrath, and it was said to have taken five hours to complete.

If that wasn’t enough, she returned to social media today (January 25) with another show-stopper. This time, Doja decided to do a little experimenting with false eyelashes.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: Doja Cat is seen wearing a full red glittery Look ,long dress and earrings outside Schiaparelli show, during the Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Sring Summer 2023 on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Doja attended the Viktor & Rolf Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show dressed in a suit, glasses, and falsies on her face. She recently shaved her eyebrows and replaced them with lashes, also adding the accessory as a mustache.

“If lashes are all you want, the lashes you will get,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

It’s unclear what inspired Doja’s latest look, but she’s known for pushing against trends with eye-catching styles.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Meanwhile, Doja cat’s fans are awaiting more news about her next moves in music. Her addition to the Elvis soundtrack soared up the charts, causing conversations about her next project.

Check out more from Doja Cat’s Paris Fashion Week looks below.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)