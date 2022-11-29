She didn’t let a little thing like a racism controversy dull her shine, and Doja Cat now addresses specific criticisms. The singer-rapper is enjoying dominating the charts one hit after the next. Additionally, she’s gone bald and shaved her eyebrows, making a fashion statement that perfectly pairs with her eclectic lifestyle.

The Hot Pink hitmaker recently posed for Dazed magazine, and although her bold images stole attention, it was her interview that caught fans’ eyes. During the conversation, the topic of the rapper’s connection to her “Blackness” was addressed. Doja’s family consists of a white Jewish mother and a Black South African father.

“I read something the other day where someone said I was never surrounded by Black people, and I have no Black influence in my life,” she says. “Which is so unbelievably crazy to me. Growing up on the land, it was all Black energy. My family was Black. My mum was the only real white influence in my life.”

Also, she adds, “It’s easy to make assumptions about people you don’t know. I don’t think people are trying to destroy my light or make me unhappy; I think it’s just that they don’t know.”

Previously, Doja was accused of joining chat sites and saying anti-Black rhetoric. In May 2020, she responded to the allegations by apologizing for offending anyone while saying she didn’t participate in “racist conversations.”

“I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child,” Doja explained at the time. “I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.”

“I’m a Black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa, and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

[via]