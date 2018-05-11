blackness
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Addresses People Questioning Her "Blackness"The hitmaker speaks on people claiming she didn't grow up with Black influences.By Erika Marie
- BeefAri Lennox Exposes Racist Troll Who Called Her & Teyana Taylor "Rottweilers"Ari Lennox urges black parents to tell their kids black features are beautiful.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLizzo Details Three Things She Loves Most About Herself: Body, Blackness & Intelligence"I am still here, and I still rise."By Chantilly Post
- MusicTIDAL Launches "Footprints" Series In Tribute To Black & Indigenous Latinx IconsStream the first episode.By Zaynab
- MusicChildish Gambino Yet To Check "This Is America" Response: "I’m Really Sensitive"Childish Gambino opens up to Jimmy Kimmel.By Devin Ch