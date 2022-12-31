One thing that seemingly always lands Doja Cat in a pot of boiling hot water, is spending time in online chat rooms. A few years ago she faced severe backlash for allegedly engaging in alt-right and racist activities across these internet hangouts. However, she vehemently denied those claims at the time.

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter. I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites. I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended,” the Planet Her hitmaker wrote.

Additionally, she added, “I’m a Black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa. I’m very proud of where I come from… I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank you.”

While much of 2022 found her focusing on her eyebrows and bold fashion statements, it seems Doja is closing out the year by spending time on Tinychat. As HipHopDX reports, footage of the performer surfaced online earlier this week. It came from an unverified participant who later shared it on social media.

“Not only has Doja Cat been going into this chat room, this is her right here. The owner gave her admin. She bans, kicks and bullies the shit out of me in the chat,” they explained to readers.

Aside from accusations of bullying, it seems her time on Tinychat also led the California native to receive a death threat. While it remains unclear if the person who posted the clip and who allegedly verbally attacked her are the same, they were both seemingly mad about DC kicking them out of the space.

TMZ reports that Doja gave the man the boot when he began acting weird. He somehow entered again, and at this point, reportedly threatened to kill her and said he would “see her soon.” Afterward, the singer called the cops, who promptly took a report for a criminal threat.

Doja Cat attends ELLE Women in Music Celebrates Doja Cat presented by Dolce & Gabbana at Olivetta on June 09, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff continues to investigate. No further updates are available at this time, but check back later for more pop culture updates.

