tiny chat
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Receives Death Threat After Tinychat Bullying Accusations: ReportIn past years, the "Say So" singer was called out for allegedly acting racist in online spaces, though she denied any such behaviour.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDoja Cat Ignores Controversy, Performs "Say So" On BBC Radio 1Despite recent calls to cancel her after videos surfaced of her engaging in racist behaviour with alt-right incels, Doja Cat still performed her #1 hit "Say So" on BBC Radio 1. By Lynn S.