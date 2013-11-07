biracial
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Addresses People Questioning Her "Blackness"The hitmaker speaks on people claiming she didn't grow up with Black influences.By Erika Marie
- GramLatto Checks Person Who Cracked "Overused" Joke About Her Mother Being WhiteThe rapper tweeted she wants to have a baby & a social media user took the opportunity to mention Latto's "White Side."By Erika Marie
- GramShemar Moore Talks Biracial Pride: "I Understand What It Is To Be Treated Like A N*gga"Shemar Moore was kicking it on Instagram Live with Moniece Slaughter while he discussed being biracial and why he'll never denounce the white side of his family.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTia Mowry Says Seeing Mom Get Racially Profiled Made Her Understand White PrivilegeTia Mowry shared some instances in which she noticed that her Black mother was treated differently than her white father while she was growing up.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureHalsey Dresses Up As Jimi Hendrix & David Bowie In "Gender Bending" PhotoshootHalsey is exploring her continuously "evolving gender expression" in a brand new photoshoot. By Dominiq R.
- MusicBiracial Rapper Backs Out Of Festival After Learning "Non-POC" Were Charged MoreThe festival later explained themselves.By Erika Marie
- SportsAyesha Curry Talks Colorism: "My Community Needs To Embrace Everyone Better"The mother of three also talks about how her little girls don't think they're black because of their skin tone.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Slammed For "Biracial Doll" TweetFans are not impressed after Khloe Kardashian asked where she could find a biracial doll.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWhite Woman Fired After Blocking Black Neighbor From Entering ApartmentHer biracial husband is disappointed too.By Zaynab
- MusicLogic Freestyles About Weed & Being BiracialMaybe Logic is a weed rapper now?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Has Officially Dubbed Himself "Bobby Biracial"From man to meme.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Photobombs Kyle While Casually Creeping In The BackgroundKyle was having a great photo shoot until Logic came along.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Explains Personal & Social Impact Of "Everybody" On 1-Year AnniversaryLogic, aware he's been made a Biracial meme, hopes to put his social impact to great use.By Devin Ch
- MusicWale Says Being Dark Skinned Hurt His Rap CareerWale speaks his mind about his place in the rap game. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicLogic Goes On Skydiving Adventure, Dubs Himself "SkyRacial"Logic proves he can take a joke. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicVince Staples Defends Logic's Lyrical Realness On TwitterVince Staples doesn't understand where the hate comes from.By Matt F
- InterviewsLogic Talks On Being Biracial & Debut AlbumWatch Logic Talks On Being Biracial & Debut AlbumBy Rose Lilah