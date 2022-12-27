The world is continuing to react to Tory Lanez being found guilty in his trial against Megan thee Stallion late last week.

Unfortunately for Yung Joc, the news caused clips of an interview he gave last week to resurface on social media.

Rapper/TV personality Yung Joc attends Trina’s 21st Anniversary of the “Baddest Chick” Celebration at TW Events Luxury Venue. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In the clip from an interview with VladTV, the Atlanta native vows to shave his head bald if Lanez is found guilty.

“I’ma just say this, okay? I made a bet with Shyneka and Shawty Shawty on my morning show that if Tory is found guilty, I’ll shave my head. I’ll shave my whole head bald. I told Shyneka if Tory [is] innocent, she gotta come to work with the braids that be under the weave. Can’t get ’em fresh, I need the weave patted down braids, the Beyoncé pat my weave braids. She gotta come to work like that,” he says during the conversation.

“I can’t wait to see how this video turns out. Either way, this is a very unfortunate situation. Just through the eyes of watching it, I don’t ever want anyone to feel like I’m making fun of their situation, ’cause it’s very unfortunate and it’s very bad for our culture, but I pray that this plays out fair,” he clarifies afterwards.

It turns out Yung Joc is evidently a man of his word. On Tuesday (December 27), videos began surfacing online of the rapper’s fellow Morning Takeover host, Shyneka, proudly shaving his head.

“This [is] for Meg thee Stallion. This [is] for Meg and Roc Nation,” she exclaims in the footage.

Just a few weeks ago, the “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper was in the headlines following some controversial comments. During a different interview with VladTV, the Atlanta native shares his thoughts on the current state of females in the rap game.

“It’s already hard for women to find their place anyway. Even now, you got all these female rappers. Let’s give it another 180 days. Let’s give it to this time next year and let’s see if we got this many female rappers that’s buzzing. I bet you it won’t,” he says explicitly.

Nonetheless, what are your thoughts on Joc’s new look? Comment down below. Finally, make sure to tune in to our newest holiday playlist here.

[via]