Yung Joc is not pleased with his recent Zelle transaction. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star accidentally sent $1,800 to the wrong recipient, and received no response when asking for it back. Joc shared the text thread with his social media followers, which showed only blue iMessages in the thread and zero grey response bubbles.

“Hi can you please return the $1800 that I mistakenly sent to your account via Zelle,” Joc sent to the recipient. “I don’t know you nor do you know me. Please do the the right thing.”

YUNG JOC ARREST

When the first two texts didn’t get a response, the “It’s Going Down” rapper continued, “God has a bigger blessing for you. I know you’ve blocked my number and that’s ok I just need the $1800 that was sent to your account.”

Unfortunately for Joc, he was still met with dead silence. He went on to ask his followers to intervene, writing, “Can y’all please call this # and ask them to return my money.” Fans flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter.

“Maybe it was meant for this person to receive this blessing,” one Instagram user wrote. “The amount of people saying they would’ve kept the money is disgusting. It’s literally stealing,” another added. No word on if he was able to get in contact with Zelle.

Aside from sending money to the wrong folks, Joc has been getting to the bag in more ways than one. On top of his LHHATL gig, the former Bad Boy South star also hosts a his own show on Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5.

