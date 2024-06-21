Yung Joc’s Wife Kendra Wants Divorce After Alleged Cheating Video Goes Viral

"Da'Partments" Atlanta Premiere
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc attend the Atlanta premiere of "Da'Partments" at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square on October 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)
According to Yung Joc, he didn't do anything wrong.

Earlier this week, a suspicious clip surfaced online, showing Yung Joc leaning on the hood of a car and chatting with an unknown woman. As the video made its rounds, internet users began to accuse the rapper of cheating on his wife, Kendra Robinson. It's unclear exactly what he and the mystery woman were discussing. Either way, fans thought they looked a bit too close for comfort. It looks like Robinson agrees, as recently, he revealed that she wants a divorce.

He shared the unfortunate news on Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover Show earlier this week. He explained that despite his attempts to intervene before Robinson saw the video and came to her own conclusion, she wasn't at all pleased with it. "I’m divorcing Jasiel, mom. A blog has accused him of cheating on me so I’m done,” she reportedly texted him, showing her husband a conversation she had with her mother.

Read More: Yung Joc Tears Down Diddy's Son's Diss Track At 50 Cent: "His Delivery Was Kind Of Lackluster"

Yung Joc Discusses Viral Alleged "Cheating" Video

Yung Joc insists that despite the rampant rumors, he did nothing wrong. According to him, he was simply chatting with the woman about an incident that had just taken place involving her, someone else, and Tamar Braxton. “It may have looked like our hands touched," he said. “If you look at this video, am I cuddled up? That’s not cuddled up."

He was then asked whether or not he thinks someone from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta could have been behind the viral video. Yung Joc says he's not sure. “I don’t know if somebody was just being messy trying to do that but it’s an issue because it’s like you can’t do nothing," he explained. What do you think of Yung Joc revealing that his wife Kendra is looking to get divorced? What about him getting caught allegedly cheating earlier this month? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tasha K's Stepsister "Trapped" Yung Joc By Having His Child, Personality Alleges

[Via]

