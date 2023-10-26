Yung Joc On Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s Divorce: “You Just Never Know”

Last month, Jeezy filed for divorce from his wife Jeannie Mai after roughly two years of marriage. While the news took a lot of fans by surprise, one person who wasn't shocked was Yung Joc. He shared his take on their split during a recent interview with VladTV, noting how "you just never know" what's going on with people behind the scenes.

“I’m not [surprised]. He may have married her because of her core values,” he explained. “It’s certain things that she will not do because of her family. That’s the reason he was willing to buy into that and tie into that. See, gotta get off the surface n***a. The surface looks good but we know underneath the surface, it be other stories going on.”

Yung Joc's Not Surprised

Yung Joc continued, "Let’s break it down. It’s Jeezy. I ain’t taking nothing from his wife Jeannie Mai, she’s a beautiful woman. [But] it’s Jeezy, n***a. This n***a could have had any [woman]. It’s Jeezy [...] This n***a out here living his life and come home to probably some little calm or what he want to be calm… and it might not turned out to be what he thought it was. And vice versa!” While speculation continues as to what actually led to their breakup, Jeezy shared a statement recently, insinuating that it had been coming for some time.

"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," he told TMZ earlier this month. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart." Both of them have said that amid the divorce, their one-year-old daughter remains their top priority. What do you think of Yung Joc's take on Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce? Were you surprised by news of their split? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH.

