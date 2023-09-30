Soulja Boy & Yung Joc’s Dances Compared By Travis Kelce Fan In Hilarious Viral Clip

Some dances come and go, others barely even arrive to begin with, but a select few live on for years to come. What's more is that, with so many trends and styles to keep in mind, a lot of debate can emerge in terms of what people are really dancing. Unbeknownst to him, NFL star (and Swiftie darling) Travis Kelce sparked exactly that conversation when he celebrated after a recent touchdown. By twisting his fists in the air, many people thought that he was "crankin' dat" Soulja Boy. However, others thought that it was instead an homage to Yung Joc's "It's Goin' Down," including one viral fan.

Moreover, the die-hard dance expert captured the hearts and laughter of many online users when he debated this with (assumedly) his partner. By demonstrating both dances, the viral fan explained why Travis Kelce was clearly doing the Yung Joc dance, not Soulja Boy's. "It's Yung Joc, Breanna" is already a hot and common phrase on Twitter, and people are loving the energy and passion on display. Regardless of what the Kansas City Chief meant to tribute, it's wild that fans can have such differing interpretations.

Viral Debate Surges Around What Travis Kelce Was Dancing

Hilariously enough, this is just the latest online fixation that people created around Travis Kelce. Even Donald Trump had to weigh in on his budding romance with Taylor Swift, remarking on it to The Daily Caller. "I wish the best for both of them," the disgraced former president expressed. "I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not- most likely not." In fact, 45 has an odd and slightly surprising relationship with the superstar, which isn't that shocking considering that she's probably more famous than him.

"Let’s just say I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now, OK?" he said in 2018 after she blasted him. It's weird to hear the former U.S. leader even speak on this, but thank any god you believe in that he hasn't heard about this dance debate. Leave that to the fans, who will keep it going down and cranked for years to come. For more news and the latest updates on Soulja Boy, Travis Kelce, and Yung Joc, stay logged into HNHH. Also, let us know what dance you think Kelce hit down in the comments.

