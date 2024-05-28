Yung Joc Tears Down Diddy's Son's Diss Track At 50 Cent: "His Delivery Was Kind Of Lackluster"

Yung Joc is one of many rappers who has been around Diddy. Several months ago, an interview resurfaced of the artist speaking about an odd situation he allegedly witnessed when out with Diddy and his previous partner, Cassie. After seeing another woman with a half-shaved head, the mogul asked her to do the same. Joc was all sorts of confused as to why she would comply, but she said. "Whatever Sean wants I'm gonna do". So, Yung Joc also commenting on King Combs' (Diddy's son) diss track at 50 Cent is not surprising in the slightest.

Similar to the story he retold above, the MC spoke with Vlad TV about "Pick a Side". King's clap back at Fif dropped just a couple of weeks ago and it was a response to all of the trolling his father received from his staunchest hater. On the track, King rapped, "When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map?/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n****, that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these Eminems and they gon’ die tryin". However, 50 reacted almost immediately - as usual - and was not fazed one bit.

Yung Joc Respects Diddy's Son For Putting Out The Diss Track

That was a point that Yung Joc brought up in his conversation with the outlet. He used that to bolster his argument that the song was not nearly aggressive or profound enough. Joc felt that the track also suffered from lack of lyrical substance and that his delivery was "kind of lackluster" also. Shawn Prez, who conducted the interview, posed a question to Joc, essentially asking him if it was wise for Diddy to allow King Combs to release it and be in the middle of the beef. However, the interviewee astutely pointed out that Diddy's son is already in the line of fire because of all of the serious allegations. Joc did credit Combs for defending his dad, but ultimately, he feels the results were futile.

