Sukihana Revealed What Yung Joc's Manhood Tasted Like In A Resurfaced Tweet That May Have Been The Consequence Of Hacking

One of the more "out there" people in the rap business is Sukihana. Her "IDGAF" approach to life and the industry has helped skyrocket her to fame. Back in 2017, we got a peek at how her brain operates and the way she views life. She sat down for an interview with DJ Smallz Eyez, around the time when she began to gain notoriety. The interview was funny for how ridiculous and blunt Sukihana was throughout.

A question that DJ asked her was, "[What was the] craziest rumor you ever heard about yourself?" Sukihana said that people were making assumptions about a fling with Yung Joc. A tweet from her account in 2017 read, "Just sucked yung Jocs d*** and balls for 4 hours and it tasted like fried chicken #neveragain." It is a crazy tweet for sure and it has recently been gaining traction online.

Sukihana Did What!? It Tasted Like What!?

The Jasmine Brand found tons of quoted tweets responding to the original message. Of course, have been flabbergasted by it. However, Sukihana dispelled the rumor in the same Smallz Eyez interview. She claimed that her account was hacked and that she only messes with drug dealers and scammers. Yung Joc was never any of those things and they also may be a reason why that tweet may also not be true. Hackers on social media are very prevalent as well, so Sukihana may be telling the truth.

What are your initial thoughts on these old tweets circulating between Sukihana and Yung Joc? How do you think they resurfaced and will either of them respond to them coming back up? Do you think someone hacked into Sukihana's Twitter account, or is she bluffing? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Sukihana and Yung Joc. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

