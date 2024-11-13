Yung Joc Claims Donald Trump Lyric Ruined His Kamala Harris Rally Plans

Talk about bad timing.

Yung Joc is an Atlanta legend. The rapper was featured on some of the biggest hip hop hits of the 2000s, and he was reportedly tapped to perform in support of Kamala Harris a few months back. Harris called upon numerous artists to perform/speak at her campaign rallies in the lead up to the election. Joc was evidently one of them. The rapper revealed this tidbit during a recent appearance on the radio show Way Up with Angela Yee. He also explained the very specific, and very unfortunate, reason that he was not allowed to perform.

"I get a call to perform at a rally, for Kamala," Yung Joc stated. "Went to the DNC, I did all these different things. I was like 'hell yeah.'" After some time had passed, however, the rapper was told that his services would no longer be required. "They're like 'I'm sorry, that's been shut down, sir.'" Yung Joc asked why he had been removed from the list of performers. He was subsequently told the Kamala Harris campaign did not approve of a particular lyric in his biggest hit, "It's Goin' Down." "'The record that you were going to perform,'" he recalls being told. "'It quotes: boys in the hood call me Black Donald Trump.'"

Yung Joc Regrets His Lyrical Reference In Retrospect

Yung Joc recalls being taken aback by the news, but ultimately understanding the cancelation. "Why did I say that in the record," he rhetorically asked the radio hosts. "It was a different time, it was propaganda for me then." The hosts came to Joc's defense, and noted that dozens of rappers compared themselves to Donald Trump over the decades. This is not the first time that Yung Joc has expressed regret over the "Black Donald Trump" lyric. The rapper talked about his particular choice of words during an interview on B High Atl.

He told the panel that he no longer says the lyric with pride when he performs "It's Goin' Down" live. He joins a long list of rappers who have denounced the future President after equating his name with wealth and status. One of the most notable, of course, was Mac Miller. "Donald Trump" was the name of one of Miller's earliest hits, yet he spent the rest of his career castigating Trump. He described the President as "hateful" during an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016.