Yung Joc Reveals His Three Nephews Died In Atlanta Apartment Fire

A devastating fire at the Country Oaks Apartments in southwest Atlanta claimed the lives of three young children this week. Rapper and radio host Yung Joc revealed that the victims were his nephew and nieces. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Fairburn Mays neighborhood. Emergency responders rushed the children to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they later died. The Fulton County medical examiner identified them as 4-year-old Jhacari White, 9-month-old Xhalia White, and 1-year-old Xyla White. On Friday, Atlanta radio station Streetz 94.5 shared a clip from Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover, where Joc, born Jasiel Robinson, confirmed his family’s loss. He explained that he had initially remained silent to avoid shifting attention from the tragedy.

“My family is hurting. My brother is hurting. His girlfriend is hurting. I don’t think it’s really set in yet,” he said, his voice heavy with emotion. He attended a candlelight vigil Thursday, which would have been Xyla’s second birthday. At the gathering, a young relative spoke about her sister, a moment Joc shared on air. Authorities suspect an electrical issue caused the fire, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Yung Joc Family Lost In Atlanta Fire

