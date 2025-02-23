Yung Joc Reveals His Three Nephews Died In Atlanta Apartment Fire

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Syndication: News-Journal
Yung Joc perfoms for the crowd duirng the Mardi Gras Mambo at the Pensacola Bay Center Saturday, Jan 11, 2025.
Prayers for Yung Joc.

A devastating fire at the Country Oaks Apartments in southwest Atlanta claimed the lives of three young children this week. Rapper and radio host Yung Joc revealed that the victims were his nephew and nieces. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Fairburn Mays neighborhood. Emergency responders rushed the children to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they later died. The Fulton County medical examiner identified them as 4-year-old Jhacari White, 9-month-old Xhalia White, and 1-year-old Xyla White. On Friday, Atlanta radio station Streetz 94.5 shared a clip from Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover, where Joc, born Jasiel Robinson, confirmed his family’s loss. He explained that he had initially remained silent to avoid shifting attention from the tragedy.

“My family is hurting. My brother is hurting. His girlfriend is hurting. I don’t think it’s really set in yet,” he said, his voice heavy with emotion. He attended a candlelight vigil Thursday, which would have been Xyla’s second birthday. At the gathering, a young relative spoke about her sister, a moment Joc shared on air. Authorities suspect an electrical issue caused the fire, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Yung Joc Family Lost In Atlanta Fire

Following his initial success, Yung Joc became a sought-after collaborator, appearing on tracks like T-Pain’s "Buy U a Drank" and Danity Kane’s "Show Stopper." His sophomore album, Hustlenomics (2007), produced "Coffee Shop" and "Bottle Poppin’," but he soon faced label disputes that stalled future projects. Despite industry setbacks, he remained active through mixtapes and guest features.

A fundraiser for the mother of three children who died in a southwest Atlanta apartment fire has nearly met its goal within a day. The GoFundMe campaign identifies 26-year-old Jahda White as the mother of 4-year-old Jhacari, 1-year-old Xyla, and 9-month-old Xhalia. All three children succumbed to smoke inhalation after being rushed to the hospital Wednesday. The fundraiser, verified by GoFundMe, was launched Thursday afternoon by anonymous benefactors under the name Patient Access. Donations have poured in as the community rallies around the grieving mother, offering financial support in the wake of the tragedy.

[Via]

