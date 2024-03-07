Tasha K's Stepsister "Trapped" Yung Joc By Having His Child, Personality Alleges

It's no secret that Tasha K likes to put people on blast. Apparently, even her own family members aren't off limits. Recently, the personality hopped online to spill some tea about her stepsister, whom she admits she "[despises] very much." According to Tasha K, there are some "deeply rooted family issues" at play here. This could explain why she's so willing to air out her personal drama.

In her TikTok, Tasha explains that she and her stepsister Gloria haven't gotten along for years now. She claims that a lot of this has to do with Tasha's mother being accused of giving her father aids as he was in hospice care, dying of cancer. The internet star even recalled trying to initiate a physical altercation over the accusations, though she says nothing ever came of it.

Read More: Tia Kemp Tells Kevin Hart To "Sit His Hobbit A** Down" Regarding Tasha K Lawsuit

Tasha K Dishes On Gloria & Yung Joc

Evidently, however, Tasha K isn't the only person Gloria has issues with. In her TikTok, the YouTuber claims that her stepsister "trapped" Yung Joc by getting pregnant with his child, despite him being married to another woman. She goes on to drag Gloria for "begging" the rapper to be a part of their child's life on Love & Hip Hop, celebrating the fact that she's finally had "the last laugh." Clearly, the entire situation is pretty messy, but she isn't afraid to break it all down.

In the Love & Hip Hop snippet, Gloria argues that Yung Joc is simply making excuses when he tells her that he has to provide for each of his eight kids. "Nobody has ever claimed her," Tasha K says. "This is the first one who's had to come out because he's desperate for a storyline." What do you think about Tasha K's recent claims about her stepsister and Yung Joc? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kevin Hart Demands Tasha K Restraining Order, Accuses Her Of Tarnishing His Reputation

[Via]