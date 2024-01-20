Kevin Hart Demands Tasha K Restraining Order, Accuses Her Of Tarnishing His Reputation

In December of last year, Kevin Hart filed a lawsuit against Tasha K, accusing the gossip blogger of extortion. Allegedly, her team threatened to drop a damning interview with one of his ex-assistants if he didn't hand over $250K. The ex-assistant in question, Miesha Shakes, made several shocking accusations against the comedian during the interview. She alleged that Hart cheated on his wife, has a gambling addiction, and more.

Despite having been sent a cease and desist, Tasha K posted various clips from the interview. Hart alleges that his reputation has been damaged as a result. According to new legal documents obtained by Radar Online, he has now asked a judge to grant him a temporary restraining order against the internet personality.

Kevin Hart Says His Livelihood Depends On His Reputation

Kevin Hart is honored with a Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

“Working in the entertainment industry, my livelihood depends in large part on my reputation and the public’s perception of me. That perception is of particular concern in light of the fact that I am involved in a number of family-oriented projects, such as the Jumanji franchise, Fatherhood, Captain Underpants, The Secret Life of Pets, and others," Hart's motion reads. “I also endorse various national brands, and those endorsement deals depend in part on a public perception of my reputation, respectability, and character.”

"After my refusal to pay, the interview was published," he also says. "After its publication, I watched the Interview and saw that, in addition to discussing private matters in breach of the NDA, Shakes made statements about me that were simply false, including that I supposedly made a secret video recording of a sexual encounter and faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident. I did not record any such video, and I have never faced criminal charges in connection with that alleged incident or any related matters." The judge has yet to rule on the motion. What do you think of Kevin Hart asking a judge for a restraining order against Tasha K? What about his claims that his reputation was tarnished due to her interview? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]