Kevin Hart Sues Tasha K For Extortion Over Interview With Ex-Assistant

Allegedly, Tasha K threatened to release a damning interview with Hart's ex-assistant if he didn't pay her $250K.

BYCaroline Fisher
Netflix's "True Story" New York Screening

According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Kevin Hart has decided to take legal action against Tasha K. He recently filed a lawsuit against the gossip blogger, accusing her of extorting him for $250K. Allegedly, a representative of Tasha K contacted Hart's team in November of this year, claiming to have a damning interview with an ex-assistant of his at the ready. He accuses her of threatening to unleash it should he not provide her with the money.

Tasha K was eventually hit with a cease-and-desist letter stating that she had no right to discuss Hart's story. He further noted that he wouldn't be paying her. Tasha K later shared a snippet of the aforementioned interview on her blog's Instagram page. Hart's team perceived this as a threat; suggesting that if she wasn't paid, she'd release the full interview.

Read More: Kevin Hart's Former Assistant Makes Bombshell Claims About The Actor In Tasha K Interview

“You have already engaged in criminal conduct and tortious acts that would entitle Mr. Hart to monetary damages against you should he elect to commence civil litigation regarding this matter,” Hart's suit reads. “To the extent that you do not cease and desist now, your liability for such monetary damages will increase, as will your exposure to criminal penalties.” Hart also argues that his ex-assistant, Melissa Shake, would be in hot water if the interview was released. According to him, she signed an NDA when she was employed by Hart.

In the interview, Shake makes various bombshell revelations about the beloved comedian, including that he's allegedly a serial cheater. She accuses him of getting a steward on his private jet pregnant, fornicating with an Instagram model behind his wife's back, and more. Shake also alleges that Hart struggles with a gambling addiction and that "poker is his game." She claims that it once got out of hand, and he was allegedly unable to properly pay his employees. What do you think of Tasha K's new legal battle with Kevin Hart? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish DUI Blamed For Sudden Cancelation Of Kevin Hart Show

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.