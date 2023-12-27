Kevin Hart Sues Tasha K For Extortion Over Interview With Ex-Assistant

According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Kevin Hart has decided to take legal action against Tasha K. He recently filed a lawsuit against the gossip blogger, accusing her of extorting him for $250K. Allegedly, a representative of Tasha K contacted Hart's team in November of this year, claiming to have a damning interview with an ex-assistant of his at the ready. He accuses her of threatening to unleash it should he not provide her with the money.

Tasha K was eventually hit with a cease-and-desist letter stating that she had no right to discuss Hart's story. He further noted that he wouldn't be paying her. Tasha K later shared a snippet of the aforementioned interview on her blog's Instagram page. Hart's team perceived this as a threat; suggesting that if she wasn't paid, she'd release the full interview.

Kevin Hart Takes Legal Action Against Tasha K

“You have already engaged in criminal conduct and tortious acts that would entitle Mr. Hart to monetary damages against you should he elect to commence civil litigation regarding this matter,” Hart's suit reads. “To the extent that you do not cease and desist now, your liability for such monetary damages will increase, as will your exposure to criminal penalties.” Hart also argues that his ex-assistant, Melissa Shake, would be in hot water if the interview was released. According to him, she signed an NDA when she was employed by Hart.

In the interview, Shake makes various bombshell revelations about the beloved comedian, including that he's allegedly a serial cheater. She accuses him of getting a steward on his private jet pregnant, fornicating with an Instagram model behind his wife's back, and more. Shake also alleges that Hart struggles with a gambling addiction and that "poker is his game." She claims that it once got out of hand, and he was allegedly unable to properly pay his employees. What do you think of Tasha K's new legal battle with Kevin Hart? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

